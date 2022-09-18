yOUcash Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $887,517.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was September 15th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.com. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

