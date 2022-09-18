Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YBGJ opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Yubo International Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

