Zano Price Down 9.8% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Zano has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002225 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $54,034.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00262020 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00128641 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00045859 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000474 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,375,704 coins and its circulating supply is 11,346,204 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.