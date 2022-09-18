ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $265,425.23 and $7.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00283614 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00113657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00072747 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003000 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

