ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (ZINC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $3,561.32 and $27.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZINC Profile

ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

