Zoo Token (ZOOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $241,422.61

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Zoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $241,422.61 and $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zoo Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zoo Token Coin Profile

Zoo Token was first traded on May 15th, 2021. Zoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Zoo Token is zootoken.io. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoo Token is https://reddit.com/r/ZOOToken.

Zoo Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.