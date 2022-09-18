ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ZTE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ZTE has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.16.
About ZTE
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTE (ZTCOY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.