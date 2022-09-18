ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZTE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ZTE has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

