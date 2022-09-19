10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.86

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 13606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.70.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 in the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

