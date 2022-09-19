1,823 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Progressive by 1,254.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $126.07. 58,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

