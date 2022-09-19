1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Hits Market Cap of $27,890.01

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $27,890.01 and approximately $42,915.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00119252 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00862117 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Coin Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
