230,218 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,218 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,008,000. Best Buy makes up 1.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Best Buy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,254 shares of company stock worth $174,545. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,878. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

