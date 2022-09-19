2,397 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 282,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.24 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

