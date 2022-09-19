24,832 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 322,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,737,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 5.34. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

