342,123 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 342,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 456.3% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 94.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 170,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,558. The firm has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

