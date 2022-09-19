49,336 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Acquired by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

DNA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,207,420. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

