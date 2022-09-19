626 Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $221.67. 6,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,951. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

