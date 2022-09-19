626 Financial LLC Buys 184 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $7.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.01. 22,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,914. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

