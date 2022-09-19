626 Financial LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

626 Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.1% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.4% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $94.60. 136,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,877,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $279.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $90.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

