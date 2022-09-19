626 Financial LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

626 Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UBER traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.66. 306,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,290,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.