626 Financial LLC Purchases 5,169 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

626 Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 626 Financial LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 144,780 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 236,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS remained flat at $48.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,711. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

