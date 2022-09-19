908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Sells $508,200.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,989,075.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

908 Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

MASS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.81. 218,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $39.33.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 26.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 626,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,034 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,505,000 after acquiring an additional 145,294 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

