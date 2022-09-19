AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $38.33

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $39.23. AAR shares last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 284 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

AAR Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

