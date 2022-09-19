AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $38.33

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIRGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $39.23. AAR shares last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 284 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

AAR Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43.

AAR (NYSE:AIRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.