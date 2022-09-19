Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Insider Acquires A$635,759.32 in Stock

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Get Rating) insider Steven Sewell bought 229,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$635,759.32 ($444,586.94).
Steven Sewell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Steven Sewell purchased 65,104 shares of Abacus Property Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$179,817.25 ($125,746.33).
Abacus Property Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82.
Abacus Property Group Increases Dividend
About Abacus Property Group
Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.
