Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $31.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.