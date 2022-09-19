Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

