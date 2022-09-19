Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Gap Up to $15.33

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.65. Acadia Realty Trust shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 6,175 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKR. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

