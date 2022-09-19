Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,224,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $272.13. 46,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,016. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.30 and its 200 day moving average is $300.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.