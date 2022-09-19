Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 7,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 436,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 642,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

