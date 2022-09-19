Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 1,028 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,533. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.