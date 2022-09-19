Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 118,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 320,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.19. 16,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

