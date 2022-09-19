Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,402. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

