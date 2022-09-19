Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.13. 11,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

