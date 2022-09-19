Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 950 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $146.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

