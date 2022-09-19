Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Acutus Medical to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Acutus Medical Price Performance

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.99. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 562.64%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Stories

