Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Up 4.1%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 13,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,131,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Adecoagro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

