Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Sells $17,136.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) CEO Chen Schor sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $17,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19.

On Friday, September 9th, Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACET shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $18,740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,771,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,583,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

