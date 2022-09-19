Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day moving average of $407.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.