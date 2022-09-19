Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,826,313. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.