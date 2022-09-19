Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.87. 982,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.92. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.37 and a 12 month high of C$12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$551,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,582,363.80. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$551,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 778,594 shares in the company, valued at C$8,582,363.80. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$255,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,322,902.30. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,697 over the last quarter.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.