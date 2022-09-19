AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get AECOM alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,493,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in AECOM by 23.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $71.26 on Monday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.