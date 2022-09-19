AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 6,808 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,705 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.7% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.36% of First Republic Bank worth $92,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.39 and a 200-day moving average of $154.77. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

