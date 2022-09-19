AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,322 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.26% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $59,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.18. 4,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $91.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.