AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 31,123 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,123 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.23% of Xylem worth $32,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,670. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $136.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

