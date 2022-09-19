African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.90

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 2057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,384,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

