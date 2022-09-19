Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.43. 17,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 675,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

