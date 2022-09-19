Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ABNB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.78. 4,705,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,208. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

