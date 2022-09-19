Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.75

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 397472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EADSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Airbus Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbus SE will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

