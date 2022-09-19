Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.75

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 397472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on EADSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.
Airbus Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Stories
