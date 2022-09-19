Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.40

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

