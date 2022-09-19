Akroma (AKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.00

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $18,666.94 and $27.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

