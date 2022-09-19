Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.08

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 396356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

