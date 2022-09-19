Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.0 %

LIN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,145. The company has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.09 and a 200-day moving average of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

